Black Panther Daniel Kaluuya reacts to the Wakanda Forever trailer and its absence in the sequel

The fourth phase of the Marvel cinematic universe has so far been quite turbulent thanks to ambitious projects on the small and silver screens. One of the most anticipated upcoming Marvel movies is definitely Ryan Coogler’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” And actor Daniel Kaluuya recently reacted to the sequel trailer and his absence from the upcoming Marvel movie.

“Away” star Daniel Kaluuya played a minor role in the first Black Panther film as V’Kabi, T’Challa’s best friend, Okoye’s partner and the head of the border tribe’s security service. Unfortunately, he will be absent from Wakanda Forever, as his filming schedule for Jordan Peele’s “No” contradicted Marvel’s massive blockbuster. The first sequel has gained a lot of views, and Variety recently asked Kaluuya if he had seen the limited footage. He replied enthusiastically:

Of course I saw it! It’s amazing.

However, the same thing. At the time of writing this story, the first trailer for the movie “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” has gained a whopping 36 million views. Despite being careful not to reveal too much about the content of the film, the anticipation for Marvel’s next blockbuster is at an apogee. And Daniel Kaluuya is just as excited as the rest of us to see how this plays out on the big screen. Fortunately, we are fast approaching the release of this film this fall.

The emotional stakes of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” are obvious from the first frames of the film. We see various characters crying, apparently because of T’Challa’s death. Given that the actors are mourning the death of Chadwick Bozeman in the real world, smart money says these performances will be powerful. We’ll just have to wait and see if V’Kabi is mentioned throughout his mysterious runtime.

Later in the same interview with Variety, Daniel Kaluuys was asked what he thought about skipping “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” because of the “No” filming schedule. This famous horror movie became a hit at the box office, but at the expense of its return to the MCU. But Kaluuya doesn’t seem to have any hard feelings, saying:

It’s what’s best for the story, what’s best for the movie. I’m thrilled about it. I’m excited to watch this.

We’ll just have to wait and see if Daniel Kaluuya ever returns to the MCU. He and Nakia Lupita Nyong’o were noticeably absent from the wild crossovers of Avengers: Infinity War and Finale. And without participating in Wakanda Forever, fans will have to be patient. We remind you that below you can see the first trailer of the upcoming sequel.

The trailer for the movie “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” with a cover of the song “No Woman No Cry” performed by Thames teased both new and returning characters. The named fictional country will apparently face an invasion from the sea led by Namor Tenoch Huerta.

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” will be released in theaters on November 11. In the meantime, check out the movie’s release dates in 2022 to plan your next movie.