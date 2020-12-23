Black Panther, Captain Marvel comes to Fortnite

Epic Games has announced that a new Marvel-themed content update is now available to all Fortnite players. The add-on pack brings a lot of news to fans, highlighting exclusive Black Panther skins, the heroine Captain Marvel and the villain Taskmaster.
The Marvel Royalty and Warriors package adds the skins of three iconic characters, plus themed accessories with references to the mythology and narrative of Black Panther, Captain Marvel and Taskmaster. Finally, after a few games, players can enable the traditional Wakanda Forever salute, which became emblematic after the death of actor Chadwick Boseman and the rise of anti-racist movements.
Check out all the content that appears in the new Fortnite package.
Black Panther
Black Panther Costume with the Kinetic Charge Style
Double pick Vibranium daggers
Hang glider Wakanda Star Vehicle
Accessories for the Back King’s Hood with Kinetic Charge Variant Style
Captain Marvel
Captain Marvel Costume with Empowered Variant Style
Alpha Stick Pick
Hang Gliding Power of Mar-Vell
Kree Backplate Accessory with Empowered Style
Taskmaster
Coach Costume
Mime Shield Shield Back Accessory
Imitation Sword Pick
Fortnite is available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S / X, PC, Android and Nintendo Switch.