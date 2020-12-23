Black Panther, Captain Marvel comes to Fortnite

Epic Games has announced that a new Marvel-themed content update is now available to all Fortnite players. The add-on pack brings a lot of news to fans, highlighting exclusive Black Panther skins, the heroine Captain Marvel and the villain Taskmaster.

The Marvel Royalty and Warriors package adds the skins of three iconic characters, plus themed accessories with references to the mythology and narrative of Black Panther, Captain Marvel and Taskmaster. Finally, after a few games, players can enable the traditional Wakanda Forever salute, which became emblematic after the death of actor Chadwick Boseman and the rise of anti-racist movements.

Check out all the content that appears in the new Fortnite package.

Black Panther

Black Panther Costume with the Kinetic Charge Style

Double pick Vibranium daggers

Hang glider Wakanda Star Vehicle

Accessories for the Back King’s Hood with Kinetic Charge Variant Style

Captain Marvel

Captain Marvel Costume with Empowered Variant Style

Alpha Stick Pick

Hang Gliding Power of Mar-Vell

Kree Backplate Accessory with Empowered Style

Taskmaster

Coach Costume

Mime Shield Shield Back Accessory

Imitation Sword Pick

Fortnite is available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S / X, PC, Android and Nintendo Switch.



