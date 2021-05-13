Black Panther 2: Will Captain America appear?

Black Panther 2: In the last episode of Hawk and the Winter Soldier, Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) finally takes on the mantle of Captain America with a uniform developed by the Wakadians. The series also featured the presence of Dora Milaje in more than one episode.

Is this call an indication that the new Captain America will appear in Black Panther 2? In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Anthony Mackie talked about this possibility.

Captain America in Black Panther 2?

Recently, Marvel released the titles and premiere dates for the Phase 4 films. Among them is Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever (in free translation, Wakanda Forever). The film will have the difficult task of dealing with the absence of Chadwick Boseman, who passed away in 2020.

During the interview, Anthony Mackie stated that the title of the sequence is very good. The actor stressed that there is an incredible cast under the cloak of the Black Panther and that he is excited to see more about Wakanda.

Regarding the possibility of Sam appearing in the African country, the new Captain America joked that he already has a visa and is vaccinated, so he can pay a visit there.