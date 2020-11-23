Black Panther 2 will begin filming in July 2021

The production suffered a setback after its star, Chadwick Boseman, passed away from cancer. The success of Black Panther has not gone unnoticed by Disney.

Its success at the box office has been enough for the entertainment giant to order a sequel. However, the unexpected death of Chadwick Boseman, the actor who played T’Challa, has changed plans regarding production. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film will begin shooting in July 2021. The first plan was to start in March, but director Ryan Coogler and Marvel needed more time to adjust to the new situation.

Multiple sources inform Heat Vision that Marvel is preparing the filming in Atlanta, which will last at least 6 months. Mexican actor Tenoch Huerta, one of the stars of the Netflix series Narcos: Mexico, is in talks to play one of the antagonists, although there are no details about the character’s identity yet. What is clear is that Marvel will not resort to CGI to bring back Chadwick Boseman. In another similar situation, following the death of Carrie Fisher in Star Wars, director J.J. Abrams decided to use old footage from previous films.

No Marvel movies in 2020

2020 is the first year without any Marvel movies. The coronavirus epidemic has led to production delays and various social restrictions to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Movie theaters, one of the businesses damaged by the crisis, has suffered twice: first, because there are fewer people at the shows; secondly, because the large production companies have decided to delay their greatest hits or even release them on streaming platforms, as in the case of Mulán.

Black Widow, Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings and Eternals will finally be released in 2021. They will do so on May 7, July 9 and November 11, respectively.



