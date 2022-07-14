Black Panther 2: What We Know about Wakanda Forever

The Marvel cinematic universe has been around for more than a decade, but perhaps no film has ever had such an impact as Black Panther. The blockbuster directed by Ryan Coogler, nominated for an Oscar for best film, with the participation of predominantly black people, is considered one of the best Marvel films, if not the best, which means that it was only a matter of time before Black Panther 2 received the green light.

Unfortunately, perhaps the most anticipated chapter of the Marvel Phase 4 films has faced a number of setbacks and difficulties, especially with the death of star Chadwick Bozeman in August 2020. What will become of the sequel, which is officially called “Black”? Panther: Wakanda forever, without its king? We intend to answer this question as best we can, as well as other topics related to one of the biggest fall films of 2022, starting with when you can expect it to appear in theaters.

The release date of “Black Panther 2” is scheduled for November 2022

In August 2019, around the time when its working title was still “Black Panther II”, “Agent Everett Ross” actor Martin Freeman announced in an interview with Uproxx that production of the sequel would begin in 2021. filming in Georgia in June of the same year is in full swing. However, setting an official release date was a different story.

At the D23 Expo in 2019, director Ryan Coogler announced that his sequel “Black Panther” is due to be released in May 2022. More than a year later, Kevin Feige confirmed at Disney’s Investor Day in December 2020 that the film’s release date had been pushed back a few months to July. 8. However, an injury to star Letitia Wright on set led to a production shutdown, which led to another delay before the current release date of Friday, November 11, 2022, was confirmed in October 2021.

Ryan Coogler will write the script and direct “Black Panther 2”

Ryan Coogler co-wrote and directed “Black Panther” and was thus integral to its success, so it’s encouraging that he’ll be back to write and direct “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” This was to be expected, given how Coogler took the first film, and how he showered Disney with huge ticket sales for Vibranium.

It’s good that Disney took care to block the director for the sequel. The first film was in many ways the embodiment of Coogler’s vision, and his return ensures that there will be creative continuity between the two films as the director undertakes his first sequel.

Black Panther 2 promises to continue exploring the world and characters of Wakanda

Like everyone else, we all can’t wait to find out what the plot of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will be. Will we see Dora Milache team up with the Fantastic Four to defeat Doctor Doom? Will we get a deeper understanding of how Decimation has affected Wakanda?

I’m only thinking as broadly as I do here because there’s really not much we can expect from the officially released synopsis of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which says it will “continue to explore the incomparable world of Wakanda and all the rich people.” and the diverse characters featured in the first film.” Fortunately, this vague description sounds like the makings of any good sequel. However, this still leaves us with a lot of uncertainty, especially after the loss of the franchise star.

“Black Panther 2” will continue without Chadwick Boseman

Ask any actor and crew of “Black Panther 2” or even the average Marvel fan, and they will tell you that the very idea of a “Black Panther” movie without Chadwick Bozeman seems unimaginable. Nevertheless, despite Ryan Coogler’s claims that this is one of the most difficult tasks in his professional career, this is exactly the plan of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”.

However, some fans believe that T’Challa’s role should be changed to glorify the character, while another option could be the character of Letitia Wright, Shuri – T’Challa’s brilliant younger sister – taking the place of the defender of Wakanda, like her. does it in comics. This transition seems likely given the current approved cast list.

Letitia Wright, Danai Gurira and others will return to the cast of “Black Panther 2”

As you can imagine, the cast list of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” doesn’t look like it did after the loss of Chadwick Bozeman. But many of our favorite supporting characters from the cast of “Black Panther” will play their roles again, including Letitia Wright as Shuri, Danai Gurira as Okoye and Angela Bassett as Ramonda— the Queen of Wakanda.

Martin Freeman will also appear as Agent Everett K. Ross alongside Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o as Nakia and her “USA” co-star Winston Duke as M’buck.