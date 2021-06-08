Black Panther 2: Tenoch Huerta Will Be Namor in The Film, Rumor Says

Black Panther 2: According to The Illuminerdi, Black Panther 2 (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, in the original title) should feature Namor as one of the main characters. While Marvel does not officially reveal details about the sequel to the critically acclaimed 2018 film, a new rumor on the site suggests that the underwater prince may debut on the MCU played by actor Tenoch Huerta (007 Contra Specter).

Also, the anti-hero might not be the only one from Atlantis to appear in the attraction. That’s because the vehicle also says that Namora – Namor’s cousin – and Attuma – one of his main antagonists – will also be in the story, yet without confirmed details. Thus, the news is shown to be in line with the theory of fans that the film addresses a possible conflict between Wakanda and the legendary underwater realm.

In comics, the two nations have a long history of warfare between them. Namor was one of the first characters created by the publisher and appeared in the comics in the Marvel Comics #1 issue. In addition to being King of Atlantis, in the source material he is also a mutant—which granted him the power to fly.

On MCU, fans point out that his arrival would have already been hinted at in Avengers: Ultimatum. In this case, at a certain point in the plot, Okoye — a character part of Dora Milaje, played by actress Danai Gurira — mentioned earthquakes in the deep sea. In more recent interviews, Christopher Markus, one of the title’s writers, would have confirmed the connection.

Black Panther 2 will again feature the direction of Ryan Coogler and is set to hit theaters on July 8, 2022.