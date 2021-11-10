Black Panther 2: Movie Must Introduce New Hero to MCU

Black Panther 2: According to a leak published by Cosmic Circus this Monday (8), the movie Black Panther: Wakanda Forever must introduce a new comic book hero and alter its mythology to preserve the legacy of Chadwick Boseman, original interpreter of the King of Wakanda who died in August 2020.

Information indicates that Azari T’Challa, son of T’Challa, should make his debut in the cinematographic universe of Marvel. The character, initially introduced as one of the Young Avengers alongside James Rogers, Torunn Thorsdóttir, Henry Pym Jr. and Francis Barton, becomes Black Panther after his father’s death, being raised as one of Tony Stark’s foster children while the universe saw the threat of Ultron.

However, unlike the comics, the hero would be the son of Pantera and Nakia Shauku, played by Lupita Nyong’o, and not the mutant Storm, who in the comics marries the king of Wakanda and starts to act in defense of stability in the prominent secret country.

The move in theaters would be a proposal to maintain the direct lineage of the hero’s cloak, possibly conflicting with rumors pointing to Shuri (Leticia Wright) as the kingdom’s new protector.

Another curious detail is that, in mid-2019, child actor Evan Alex (We) shared a message indicating that he wanted to bring Azari to life in theaters, soon after confirming that Black Panther would win a sequel to Phase 4 of the MCU.

So far, nothing has been announced by Marvel, so all information should be treated as rumour.

Black Panther 2 will be released on November 11, 2022.