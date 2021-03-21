Black Panther 2: Martin Freeman as Everett Ross

In an interview with the American portal Collider, actor Martin Freeman stated that he will return to his role as Everett K. Ross in the film Black Panther 2. According to him, the script has not yet been released to the cast, but the artist is involved in the project for the new Marvel movie. In addition, Freeman took the opportunity to honor actor Chadwick Boseman.

“Before Chad died, the idea that we would be making a second film without him was unimaginable. His death was and still is very shocking and, honestly, it is strange that he is not among us. I’m curious to know what the dynamics of the new film will be like ”, he commented.

Learn more about the role of Martin Freeman in Black Panther 2

The character Everett K. Ross first appeared in the film Captain America: Civil War, also from Marvel. However, it was only in Black Panther that he really gained prominence by taking on the mission of finding the stock of Vibranium – a fictional metal from the Marvel universe – by Ulysses Klaw. After that, he helps to save Wakanda from an attack.

The sequel Black Panther 2 will be directed by Ryan Coogler, with whom Martin Freeman stated that he will talk soon to learn more details of the script. The recordings are expected to begin in 2021, while the film is due to hit theaters on July 8, 2022.

The director has already made it clear that he does not intend to replace Chadwick Boseman in the lead role or use technology resources to revive him.

