Black Panther 2: Letitia Wright Spreads Anti-Vaccine Speech, Says Website

Black Panther 2: Actress Letitia Wright, who again plays the character Shuri in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, is reported to have once again voiced anti-science opinions while shooting the long-awaited sequel to the Marvel movie. According to The Hollywood Reporter, she would be spreading anti-vaccination ideas to crew members present at the ongoing filming in Atlanta.

In recent years, Wright has voiced controversial comments on various issues on his social media. The actress shared videos of skeptical content regarding the pandemic and anti-coronavirus vaccines, as well as posts seen as attacks on the LGBTQIA+ community.

This time, the vehicle claimed that she “held similar views” on set, after canceling her internet accounts and separating from her representatives due to criticism.

In the context of the film and series industry, it is worth highlighting the role of the pandemic — still ongoing and aggravated by the Delta variant — in the progress of productions. Several studios currently adopt security protocols to prevent the virus from spreading, through negative tests and proof of vaccination in accordance with the Alliance of Film and Television Producers (AMPTP) and Hollywood unions.

In the case of Disney, which owns Marvel, starting this month there will be the adoption of a system that requires proof of vaccination against the covid-19 of the entire team and cast. When considering Wright’s positioning, this could mean that his future in the MCU could be threatened — despite his character being a fan-loved figure and with the potential for more prominence in the continuation of the stories that involve Wakanda.

It is worth remembering that Disney already has a history of acting after learning about similar situations seen, at the very least, as controversial. In The Mandalorian, actress Gina Carano, who lived Cara Dune, was fired after allegations of her statements with attacks on Jews, which had great repercussion and pressure from fans. Giancarlo Esposito, his then castmate on the Star Wars universe series, spoke in past interviews on the subject:

“If you don’t want to get vaccinated, go to a small island and isolate yourself. [Otherwise], you are saying ‘fuck you’ to every other human being. We all have to do this if we are to live. I don’t understand how people don’t get vaccinated. For me, I’ve lost dear friends so I know it’s real. The vaccine is the solution. I’m not attacking anyone who doesn’t want to get vaccinated, but who goes somewhere where they won’t be able to compromise anyone.”

So far, Disney or other Marvel Studios officials have not confirmed or commented on Wright’s possible stance dictated by the site. Black Panther: Wakanda Para Semper will hit theaters on July 6, 2022.