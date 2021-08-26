Black Panther 2: Letitia Wright Has An Accident During The Filming Of The Film

Black Panther 2: An accident at the Black Panther Studio: Wakanda Forever made news around the world after actress Letitia Wright was hospitalized. The situation occurred during the filming of a scene that caused some injuries to the actress, who is now at home and recovering well.

Letitia Wright plays Shuri, T’Challa’s younger sister and a tech genius. Shuri is one of the most beloved characters of fans and may have a major role in Black Panther 2.

Black Panther 2: Studio accident

According to information from the CBR website, the accident happened during recording and inside the Marvel Studios film set.

A Marvel spokesperson informed the public that the actress had been hospitalized after “suffering minor injuries while filming an acrobatic scene for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” The accident also involved stunt equipment.

What happened should not delay the schedule of filming of Black Panther 2. That’s because the stunt equipment does not have such a relevant impact on the day-to-day shooting and the actress Letitia Wright has already been released from the hospital.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is due to debut in July 2022.