Black Panther 2 Ending Phase 4 Supports Dr. Doom’s Revolutionary Theory

Marvel confirms that “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” completes the fourth phase, which confirms the basic theory of Dr. Doom. Marvel Studios has shed new light on the future of the Marvel Cinematic universe at Comic-Con 2022 in San Diego. This included announcing the entire Phase 5 roster, revealing “Avengers: Kang Dynasty” and “Avengers: Secret Wars” for Phase 6, as well as the title giving the MCU. the next general history of the label is Multiverse Saga. All the news about the future also included the surprise that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is completing the fourth phase in 2022.

In all the news that Marvel Studios reported about the Multiverse saga, there were still some major characters and properties that were not mentioned. The SDCC group surprisingly did not mention mutants after Ms. Marvel’s turn, while even “Deadpool 3” was not announced as part of Phase 5 or Phase 6. There was even little information about how the Fantastic Four would feel about their presence in the MCU, much less information about casting or updating its director. The lack of details about the “Fantastic Four” also meant that Kevin Feige never mentioned Doctor Doom, the iconic Marvel villain that viewers really want to see in the MCU. In addition, announcements that the Saga of the Multiverse is being built for Avengers: Secret Wars and making Kang the Conqueror the new Thanos of the MCU, leave Doom’s future still unconfirmed.

However, the MCU’s plans for Doctor Doom may have been secretly teased through Marvel’s SDCC 2022 announcements. It has been rumored for quite some time that Doctor Doom may appear in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in some capacity. He was one of the most popular offers to become the villain of the sequel before Namor. Now that it is confirmed that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is completing phase four, those theories about the appearance of Victor von Doom may have gained support due to both the connection with the source material of the comics and the teasing from the appearance of new characters.

“Black Panther 2”: the end of the fourth phase makes death more likely

The announcement that “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” is completing phase four has huge implications for the anticipated sequel. Throughout the history of the MCU, the films that begin Phases or actually end them are used to establish what else needs to happen in the main directions. “The Avengers” concluded Phase 1 with Thanos’ first appearance, and “Avengers: Age of Ultron” concluded the main story of Phase 2 with another look at the Mad Titan, even if “Ant-Man” is technically the last film of Phase 2. “Avengers: Finale” was the culmination of the MCU. Phase 3 and the Infinity Saga are without a post-credits scene, but “Spider-Man: Far from Home” made viewers think about the personality of Peter Parker.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is already doing a lot of MCU Phase 5 tweaks through the debuts of Ironheart (Dominic Thorne) and Namor (Tenoch Huerta), who also represent Atlantis, but the appearance of Doctor Doom in the post-credits will copy Phase 1. The debut of Thanos. Doom is not only one of Marvel’s biggest villains in comics, but is also closely tied to the direction the Multiverse Saga is heading through Phase 6. His ties to the Fantastic Four and his central role in the 2015 Secret Wars event explain why he is needed in the MCU. It makes sense that at the end of Phase 4 with Black Panther 2, Doctor Doom may appear.

Black Panther: the new character Wakanda Forever corresponds to the theory of Doctor Doom

Another potential connection with Dr. Doom is related to Aneka, the new character of Michaela Coel in Black Panther 2. In the comics, she is a member of the Midnight Angels, a subgroup of Dora Milahe, who are the personal bodyguards of the ruler of Wakanda. Her performance was part of Marvel’s plans to release the mini-series Doomwar. In the comics, T’Challa instructed Aneka to learn how to fight robots and train another Dora Milaha to do the same, which was done in anticipation of Wakanda’s war with Doom. This storyline also involves Wakanda’s war with Atlantis and Namor over an assassination attempt on T’Challa, while Shuri also became the new Black Panther while preparing for this run. Aneka, who joined the MCU in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, may not see how she trains Dora Milahe to fight Doombots, but the connection is still noticeable.

When will Doctor Doom appear in the MCU?

Since Marvel Studios has not announced anything about Doctor Doom’s future in the MCU, there are many options for where he might appear first. Black Panther 2 ending in Phase 4 certainly makes it more likely that he might suddenly appear, even if only his armor is shown in the movie’s post-credits. This would mean that Doctor Doom’s real MCU debut could take place in a Phase 5 project such as Ironheart (due to his ties to Black Panther 2) or Agatha: Coven of Chaos (due to Doom’s magical interests in comics). A safer bet on when Doctor Doom will appear in the MCU is in Phase 6.