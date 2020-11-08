Black Panther 2 debut at Disney and Marvel

Black Panther 2 maintains its release date in May 2020 even after the changes in the Disney calendar

Black Panther 2 is still on Disney’s recently released release schedule. The film is the planned sequel to Black Panther, which was a huge critical and commercial success when it was released in 2018.

Given the response to the original film, there was great excitement for the sequel, which is currently set for a release in May 2022. However, the conversation around the project changed in recent months following the tragic passing of the star, Chadwick. Boseman last August.

Understandably, those involved with Black Panther 2 (like Letitia Wright) know that doing the movie without Chadwick Boseman would be weird and they don’t want to think about doing it right now.

Chadwick Boseman’s death is still fresh on everyone’s mind as fans continue to cry. Black Panther 2 was scheduled to begin production in March 2021, but how Marvel will proceed is unknown. For now, the studio is not making any changes to its next release list.

Will Disney still produce Black Panther 2?

Disney recently modified its schedule, indefinitely delaying Free Guy and Death on the Nile. According to its latest official list for the next eight years, Black Panther 2 will remain in effect for May 2022.

Disney may have left the Black Panther 2 release date intact out of respect for Chadwick Boseman, but it’s notable that it’s still on their agenda.

The studio is likely weighing its options regarding the movie and is waiting until they make a final decision before making an official announcement or removing Black Panther 2 from the calendar.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CEdYfCLH570/?utm_source=ig_embed

While Chadwick Boseman was synonymous with T’Challa, fans have mentioned how the Black Panther mantle has been adopted by other characters in the comics (like Shuri), and the movies could follow suit. It will be impossible for Marvel to replace Boseman, although there are ways they can honor his tremendous legacy while continuing the film franchise.

At a time when Marvel is trying to advance diversity on both sides of the camera, the Black Panther series is a very important property for the franchise.

The original film was lauded for being a landmark work for on-screen representation and proved that blockbusters led by an all-black cast could break box office records. Black Panther made history even further by becoming the first comic book adaptation to be nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars.

It would be a shame if the Black Panther franchise ended now, but this is a very complicated situation. Marvel is undoubtedly aware of how sensitive this issue is and will consider everything before publicly revealing its plans.

Do you think Marvel and Disney will be able to rescue the Black Panther franchise? Who would you like to see as the protagonist in Black Panther 2? Tell us in the comments.



