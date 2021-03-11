Black Panther 2: Continuing without Boseman is challenge

Ryan Coogler, director of Black Panther 2, recently participated in the Jemele Hills Unbothered podcast. During the interview, the filmmaker commented on his Hollywood career, upcoming projects and the writing and planning process.

However, the sequel to the Marvel hero film was one of the main subjects of the conversation. So Coogler spoke openly about the great challenge of producing without Chadwick Boseman, a star who died in August last year.

“One thing I learned in my time on this Earth, is that it is difficult to have perspective on something while you are inside it,” commented the director. “Having to go on the project without that particular person is one of the most profound things I’ve ever been through in my life.”

Coogler said that Boseman was an incredible human being with the power to keep people together. In addition to the professional relationship, the director and actor were great friends outside the recording sets.

“When you work on something you love, these things mix. Your personal life kind of becomes your job most of the time. So, I’m trying to find a balance. This is, without a doubt, the most difficult thing I have ever had to do in my professional life ”, he concluded.

The legacy of Chadwick Boseman

On August 28, 2020, Chadwick Boseman’s death took everyone by surprise. At the height of his career, the 43-year-old American actor was secretly facing a battle with colon cancer.

In the face of the sad loss, Marvel Studios expressed support for the star’s family and stated that the protagonist of T’Challa will not be replaced in the next films of the franchise. Thus, Black Panther 2 aims to promote Boseman’s legacy.

Long awaited by fans, Black Panther 2 is scheduled to debut in July 2022.