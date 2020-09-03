Black Panther 2: after Chadwick Boseman’s death

The early death of actor Chadwick Boseman, aged 43, took fans by surprise, as well as his co-workers at Marvel. Because of this, Disney is reevaluating the production of Black Panther 2. The sequel was expected to start production next year, bringing Boseman back to the title role. The film was scheduled to premiere in 2022, meeting the schedule of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The actor was confident in his recovery from stage III colon cancer, so much so that he was preparing to take on the superhero universe again. He would also voice the character in the animated series What If …?, So almost no one was aware of his illness, only the most intimate circle.

As the mourning is recent, many argue that it is too early to discuss the resumption of the project, but Disney knows it needs to move forward somehow. Fans are divided among those who hope that a new film respects Boseman’s legacy, while others ask that no other actor take on the character’s mantle.

Before the death of the actor, everything indicated that those responsible for the first film would meet. Director and screenwriter Ryan Coogler was one of them, as well as part of the cast, like Martin Freeman and Danai Gurira. Even Michael B. Jordan was tipped to return as a villain. Other quoted antagonists were Namor, the Submarine, and Kraven, the Hunter – he must enter the Spider-Man universe at Sony, so it is unlikely that he will also show up anytime soon in the Marvel saga.

The title of Black Panther could be assumed by another character, like Letitia Wright’s Shuri. Unused footage of Chadwick Boseman in the first film and in The Avengers could be used to justify passing a baton. Something similar to what was done with Carrie Fisher’s Princess Leia in the last film in the Star Wars saga. For now, the character’s future is uncertain, but we will hardly ever see him again on the big screen.



