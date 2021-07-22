Black Panther 2: Acclaimed HBO Series Actress Is Cast In Film

Black Panther 2: British Michaela Coel has been cast in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The information was released by the website Variety on Wednesday night (21) and it is not yet known which role she will play in the feature film.

According to the vehicle’s information, Coel has already joined the film’s crew at Pinewood Studios, in Atlanta, where the shooting will take place.

In addition to being an actress, the artist is a screenwriter, director and producer. In film, she has made films such as Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Been So Long and Monsters: Dark Continent.

On television, she starred in Law & Order: UK, The Aliens, Black Mirror and I May Destroy You, a highly acclaimed HBO series that put her in the spotlight. I May Destroy You received four Emmy nominations, including Coel for Best Actress.

Marvel did not confirm, however, the casting of the actress in the sequel to Black Panther. Officially, the cast includes Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright, Daniel Kaluuya, Winston Duke, Lupita Nyong’o, Florence Kasumba and Angela Bassett.

Sequence plot

Because of the death of actor Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will be a great tribute to the actor, who lived the hero in theaters. Director Ryan Cogler, who also worked on the first film, said everyone wants to “make Chad proud.”

Out of respect for Boseman, the producers have decided that the T’Challa character will not be played by any other artist. The new film is scheduled to open in North American and Brazilian cinemas in July 2022.