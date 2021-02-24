Black Ops Cold War: see how to play Outbreak mode now

Those who are having fun with Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War should certainly be eager to check out the Outbreak mode, which will make its official debut under the Zombies option this Thursday (25th). However, anyone who is curious can check out what it will offer today.

According to the information that is running on the network, players need to download update 1.102 and take the console to offline (either by changing the settings or simply turning off their modem). Then, just go to Zombies, select Find Games and choose the Outbreak option, which brings the Alpine, Golova and Ruka locations for early verification.

If you are out, here’s how the Outbreak option will work:

Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War is available in versions for PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Xbox Series.