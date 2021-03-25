Black Ops Cold War: Crossbow R1 Shadowhunter

Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops Cold War have already received the R1 Shadowhunter crossbow from Season 2. We tell you how to get it for free.

Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops Cold War receive their new weapon, the R1 Shadowhunter crossbow. Their entry into the armory of both games coincides with the last addition prior to the Season 2 boosters, scheduled for the week of March 29 to April 4. In this piece we will tell you how you can unlock it for free and what options you have to skip completing the challenge.

How to Unlock R1 Shadowhunter Crossbow in CoD Warzone and Black Ops Cold War

To unlock it you will have to obtain 3 medals “one shot, one kill” in 15 different games using a weapon without accessories. This medal is obtained by killing a player with a single shot when he has a full life, so you can get an idea of ​​what weapons are appropriate to complete it.

If you play Black Ops Cold War we recommend heading to a Combined Arms: Assault game, armed with a Pellington or an LW3-Tundra, both sniper rifles. Its basic version already has a telescopic sight, unlike tactical rifles; Kill 3 in one game and your progress will go up.

What’s in Warzone? Given the nature of battle royale, we recommend the same strategy in terms of weaponry, only now you have the Modern Warfare arsenal at your disposal. An HDR or the Kar 98k are good weapons to use. Of course, if you go for the challenge, run away from the classic playlist: play only in game modes that allow you to launch yourself on Verdansk with their weapons. Yes, Bloody Booty is the best option. We emphasize that the free version in the free to play will arrive in the armory on March 25 at 19:00 CET; already available in the store.