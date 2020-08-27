Black Ops Cold War becomes official with trailer on PS5

And yet another game for the Call of Duty franchise is announced: Blizzard, which recently launched CoD Modern Warfare and the online CoD Warzone, has announced a new game for the war franchise.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, as the name suggests, will portray the Cold War in a narrative that, according to the trailer, will have an obvious partiality from the American perspective on the historical episode. But going to what most interest gamers, the gameplay sounds impressive with graphics that were rendered directly from a PlayStation 5.

The game, however, will have versions for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and PCs. Check out the following video:

“Black Ops Cold War will drop fans at the heart of the volatile Cold War political battle in the early 1980s. Nothing is as it seems in an exciting single-player campaign, where players face historic figures and hard truths while fight around the world, going through iconic locations like East Berlin, Vietnam, Turkey, the headquarters of the Soviet KGB and more.”

Blizzard guarantees that anyone who pre-orders the game digitally will participate in an early open beta on PlayStation 4. There are options to purchase the game in a cross-gen system, where there is a discount for those who guarantee a copy of the PS4-compatible title and PS5 or Xbox One and Series X.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will be officially released on November 13th. The pre-purchase of the new game will also guarantee exclusive characters and weapons in Modern Warfare and Warzone.



