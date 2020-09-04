Black Ops Accidentally Streamed Live Cold War

A YouTuber accidentally started a live stream of his video footage for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’s multiplayer mode. This is just a brief glimpse of the game’s multiplayer mode, which has not yet been fully introduced.

While Activision is preparing for its event on September 8 to announce the multiplayer mode of Black Ops Cold War, which will be the new ring of the Call of Duty series; The details about the game appeared “as a result of an error” days before the event.

Many game companies offer early access to the game so that creators can publish their videos / reviews as soon as the game launches. Activision also implemented this app for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, but an accident resulted in some information about the game coming out earlier than intended.

While filming the video for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, YouTuber 420Thunder accidentally (we’d like to believe) broadcast the game live on his channel for 15 minutes. In this way, the multiplayer gameplay of the game has come to light.

As you can imagine, Activision removed the images of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War from YouTube and other media in a short time. Nevertheless, we got a small idea of ​​how the game will play in online mode.

The map will again have a round design and there will be no doors for easy access to the buildings. Of course, the game is still in beta, and there are chances that the developers will make some changes before releasing the game.



