Black Myth: Wukong Wins Gameplay Trailer on Unreal Engine 5

Black Myth: Wukong, This Thursday, the NVIDIA GeForce YouTube channel unveiled a gameplay trailer for the action game Black Myth: Wukong, showing what exploration and the combat cycle can look like. The video reveals that the game has been upgraded to Unreal Engine 5 and will support DLSS.

According to a question-and-answer session with developers from the Game Science studio, Wukong will be released when “it’s ready” and will be made available on PC and “popular” consoles, with the possibility of going out to cloud services. Check out the 12-minute trailer, which showcases new battles and action moments.

As you can see, the hack and slash based on the Chinese novel “Journey to the West” hasn’t undergone much gameplay changes since its first airing in August 2020.

In addition to offering frantic combat with the incorporation of different abilities, parts of the scenery and rolls that make Souls characters jealous, the protagonist also manages to transform into various monsters for exploration and battles.

The developers have also expressed interest in turning the created universe into a series of games under the name Black Myth. Nvidia has confirmed that it is supporting the authors to ensure the “ultimate experience” for customers with RTX graphics cards.