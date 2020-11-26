Black Mesa gets free update to Definitive Edition

On Wednesday (25), developer Crowbar Collective released a giant free update to Black Mesa, the remake of Half-Life, adding numerous visual improvements, bug fixes, translation optimization and more.

The Definitive Edition of Black Mesa adds a complete polish to virtually all of the game’s maps, which have had their gear improved. Several chapters also have improvements in lighting, gameplay and other mechanics, as well as environments were redefined in the “On A Rail” phase and optimized translations in 10 languages supported by the game.

For players who have more limited computers and run Black Mesa only in low or medium configurations, it will now be possible to take advantage of a significant graphical improvement throughout the game, since performance on specs below the high has been upgraded.



