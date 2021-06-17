Black Man: Meet The Cast Of The DC Movie

DC: After 10 years of advertising to play the character in theaters, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will finally play Black Adam in the new DC movie. Known in the comics as a villain, in the film he must be presented as an anti-hero who seeks to clear his name.

The production will also feature the Justice Society, the first major team of heroes in the publisher’s comics.

Get to know the production cast and their respective roles now.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson – Black Adam

Leader in the list of highest paid actors of 2019 and 2020, The Rock is one of the biggest stars in cinema today. In DC’s new film, the actor will be the protagonist of the feature.

In the comics, Black Adam is Shazam’s main enemy and has the same powers as the hero.

For the cinema, the character must start the plot as a villain until becoming an anti-hero, similar to the story of the HQ Novos 52 in which he is presented as a slave who uses his powers to get revenge against the tyrant that dominates his homeland.

Aldis Hodge – Hawk

In addition to Adão Negro, the production will also present the Sociedade da Justiça, a classic group of comics. Among its main members is the Hawk, who is the reincarnation of a powerful prince of Egypt.

In the film, the character will be played by Aldis Hodge, an actor who participated in Hard to Kill 3: Revenge, Stars Beyond Time and A Night in Miami.

Pierce Brosnan – Mr Fate

Archaeologist Kent Nelson explores Nabu’s tombs and absorbs his powers. Returning to the US as Mr. Doom, Nelson uses his new skills to fight crime and form the Justice Society.

Pierce Brosnan will be responsible for playing the hero. Known for his role as James Bond in some films in the 007 franchise, the actor can also be seen in Mamma Mia! and An Almost Perfect Nanny.