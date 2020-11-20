Black Lightning: Season 4 will be the last in the series

The CW announced on Friday (20) that the 4th season of Black Lightning (Black Lightning) will be the last of the series. The information was provided by Salim Akil, who is an executive producer and developer of the series. The last season of the program is scheduled to air in the United States in February 2021.

In the announcement of the end of Black Lightning, the executive producer Salim Akil thanked the actors, the actresses and those responsible for making the show come out of the role. In addition, he informed that the universe will continue with the Painkiller story.

Check out the full message:

“When we started the Black Lighting journey, I knew that Jefferson Pierce and his family of powerful black women would be a unique addition to the superhero genre. The love that Blerds and all comic book fans around the world demonstrated for this series in the the past three seasons has proved what we imagine, blacks want to see themselves in all their complexities, thanks to the phenomenal cast, writers and technical team without whom none of this would have been possible. create to bring to life the first African American family of DC superheroes to culture. I am very grateful to Peter Roth, Warner Bros. TV, Mark Pedowitz, The CW Network and Greg Berlanti for partnering and supporting my vision in every stage of this journey. Although season four may be the end of a journey, I’m extremely excited to present a new chapter and ongoing collaboration with The CW as we tell the story of Painkiller “.

In Brazil, Black Lightning is available in the Netflix catalog, which already has the initial three seasons and which should add the 4th season in 2021.



