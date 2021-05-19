Black Lightning: End of The Series Gets Unprecedented Preview on The CW; Look!

Black Lightning: The fans of Black Lightning (Raio Negro, in Portuguese) are already in the mood of farewell. The series, which ends its 4th season next week, will show its series finale soon. To make viewers ‘curiosity even greater, The CW released an unprecedented and exciting preview of the characters’ outcome.

Titled as “The Book of Resurrection: Chapter Two – Closure”, the 4×13 episode promises to conclude the series with great success.

Even, according to the few images presented by the broadcaster, the audience will see an electrifying final confrontation between Tobias Whale (Marvin Jones III) and Jefferson Pierce, the Black Lightning (Cress Williams), and also between Jennifer Pierce (Laura Kariuki) and Ana Lopez ( Melissa de Sousa).

The production cast also features Nafessa Williams, Christine Adams, China Anne McClain, James Remar, Jordan Calloway and Chantal Thuy.

Check out the full preview:

Black Lightning: what to expect from the series finale?

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Marvin Jones III gave some clues as to what fans can expect from the final episode of the series. According to the actor, it is a very satisfactory outcome, because the way the story ends, especially for his character, Tobias, is very coherent.

“I don’t want to reveal much, but I will say that Khalil wants to get even with Tobias and Jefferson right now,” he explained. “Tobias has managed to become a common enemy for everyone, in fact, especially the poorest [in Freeland],” he.

“It will be very interesting to see who will catch Tobias in the end,” he joked. “I don’t think [any] viewer would be disappointed in how we are ending all of this, as I was very satisfied and happy with the conclusion,” concluded the actor.

After four seasons, the series will leave The CW’s programming grid on May 24, with an episode written by Charles D. Holland and directed by Salim Akil.

So be sure to check it out! The Black Lightning series finale next Monday (24th).