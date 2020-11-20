Black Friday: Xbox has discounts on over 700 services

Next Friday, on November 27, the traditional Black Friday takes place in several stores and retailers in Brazil; with Xbox it couldn’t be different. Microsoft is preparing an entire week of promotions for players, starting on the 22nd and running through November 30th.

You can find a variety with over 700 titles in the catalog and discounts of up to 55% on the most popular games this season. Check out some of the best discounts:

Far Cry 5 – From R $ 199.00 to R $ 49.75 (75% off)

Watch Dogs Legion * – From R $ 279.95 to R $ 187.56 (33% off)

Marvel’s Avengers * – From R $ 249.95 to R $ 124.97 (50% off)

FIFA 21 Champions Edition – From R $ 399.00 for R $ 179.55 (55% discount)

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 – From R $ 199.00 to R $ 149.25 (25% discount)

Crash Bandicoot 4: Its’s About Time – From R $ 250.00 to R $ 162.50 (35% discount)

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled – From R $ 180.00 to R $ 63.00 (65% discount)

Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath * Expansion – From R $ 159.00 to R $ 79.50 (50% discount)

Control Ultimate Edition – From R $ 179.00 to R $ 89.50 (50% discount)

Mafia: Definitive Edition – From R $ 164.95 to R $ 123.71 (25% discount)

Borderlands 3 * – From R $ 250.00 to R $ 82.50 (67% discount)

Package with AC: Origins, AC: Odyssey and AC: Valhalla (only the last one has Smart Delivery) – From R $ 664.95 for R $ 332.47 (50% discount)

Devil May Cry 5 – From R $ 103.90 to R $ 82.40 (20% discount)

* These games have Smart Delivery, meaning if you buy on Xbox One, you can play them on Xbox Series X / S (or vice versa)

The services will also participate in the promotions and Microsoft offers a 40% discount on the three-month purchase of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. For R $ 44.90 per month, you are also entitled to Xbox Live Gold, which guarantees you access to more than 100 titles for consoles and PC.

It is worth mentioning that the Xbox Game Pass has signed a strong partnership with EA Play and more than 60 of the publisher’s biggest games, such as Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, FIFA 20, Titanfall 2 and Need for Speed ​​Heat are now available to subscribers of service – on both the consoles and the master race.

The Xbox Series X and S were launched on the 10th and had a “huge reception” in Brazil, according to Microsoft itself.



