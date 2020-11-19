Black Friday: worthwhile cameras and camcorders

This year Black Friday Brasil will be on November 27, and will have full coverage of TecMundo. The official page with information, exclusive content, videos and offers is now available and you can already follow this link.

And if you are thinking of buying a digital camera or camcorder, be it a professional model, for work, or something simpler, just for leisure and hobby, Black Friday 2020 may be the best time.

We have prepared a selection of cameras and camcorders that are worth keeping an eye on and monitoring prices. Check out.

Sony DSC-H300 Semi-Professional Digital Camera

This camera from Sony has a great cost-benefit ratio, being the cheapest on our list, but having very cool features and great image quality. Semi-professional, it is indicated for those who are starting in the world of photography.

The Sony DSC-H300 has a resolution of 20.1 MP, a 35x optical zoom and manual and automatic adjustments, which makes it easier for lay users to operate the camera, but also favors more advanced users. It features panoramic and macro photography, shoots in HD and has image stabilization. What it lacks is a mini HDMI input, for connecting to a TV.

Canon Rebel SL3 DSLR Digital Camera

Professional Canon camera with 24.1 MP resolution and records 4K video, which makes your videos with excellent quality to be displayed on TVs with the same resolution. Other features include a 3 ”LCD touch screen, continuous shooting (five shots per second), auto focus with eye detection, feature assistant (helps users use camera features) and connectivity via Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

Sony Alpha A6400 Mirrorless Digital Camera

The Alpha 6400 is a great camera option for recording videos, as it records in 4K, has a resolution of 24.2 MP and automatic and manual focus, including eye tracking, which can switch between the right and left eye, depending on the need of the photographer. There is also scene recognition, with parameter adjustments based on Artificial Intelligence, and an advanced focus feature for video recordings.



