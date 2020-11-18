Black Friday: which iPhone to buy?

November 27 is when Black Friday begins, ideal date for those who want a new cell phone at a more affordable price, especially if it is an iPhone. TecMundo is covering the entire event, with promotions that are coming up, videos and special Black Friday heating content.

Apple phones are famous for their high price, but they also stand out for the quality that the brand usually brings in all its devices, so getting the best Black Friday deals can be the ideal opportunity to buy a new iPhone. To give you strength, we have separated some options that can go on sale on Black Friday. Check out.

Smartphone Apple iPhone SE 2020, 64GB

The iPhone SE is the model for those who want a good smartphone with a small screen. Its 4.7-inch Retina display with HD resolution is good for consuming most content on the internet, while support for True Tone technology allows the phone to identify ambient lighting and adjust the tone of the display automatically.

It also has 64 GB of internal storage and the Apple A13 Bionic processor, which offer good performance and space to store your photos and videos. But the main highlight is the set of cameras of the iPhone SE, with the rear adding 12 MP and capable of recording videos in up to 4K, while the front has 7 MP.

Smartphone Apple iPhone XR, 64GB

If you prefer an iPhone with a larger screen, the XR is 6.1 inches. The 2018 model features an A12 Bionic processor, 64 GB of internal storage and 3 GB of RAM. In the cameras, this model is similar to the SE, with 7 MP on the front and 12 MP on the rear camera, which also makes videos up to 4K. And to ensure more security, facial authentication is performed with the advanced Face ID developed by Apple, which scans the face to release the cell phone.

Smartphone Apple iPhone 11, 128GB

The iPhone 11 has a glass and metal construction, which guarantees the device the IP68 certification for water resistance, and can be submerged two meters for up to 30 min. Its screen is 6.1 inches, with HD resolution, and its battery has 3110 mAh. The suggested internal storage is 128 GB, enough space for countless photos and videos, while the RAM is 4 GB. In addition to the powerful Apple A13 Bionic processor, it is capable of running any application without difficulty. In the cameras, it has two rear, the main one being 12 MP, which has a night mode, and an ultrawide lens, also 12 MP. At the front, the camera moves to 12 MP too, with the possibility of recording videos in 4K.



