Black Friday: Up to 88% off promotions on EA, Origin

EA started its Black Friday promotions on its online store: Origin. There, there are promotions of up to 85% discount on titles such as Battlefield 5, FIFA 21, Need For Speed ​​Heat, The Sims 4 and FIFA 21. Although the event will only officially start next Friday (27), many stores are already anticipating offers in search of consumers.

Although the discounts are only for PC versions, many of these games are also cheaper on their respective platforms.

Check the list of offers:

FIFA 21 – From R $ 299.00 to R $ 174.46 (42% discount)

The Sims 4 – From R $ 159.00 to R $ 19.87 (88% off)

Anthem – From R $ 239.00 to R $ 35.85 (85% discount)

Assassins Creed Origins – From R $ 179.99 to R $ 35.99 (80% off)

Assassins Creed Odyssey – From R $ 179.99 to R $ 53.99 (70% off)

Battlefield 5 – From 159.00 for R $ 59.62 (63% discount)

NFS Heat – From R $ 239.00 to R $ 79.66 (67% off)

Star Wars Squadrons – From R $ 119.40 to R $ 187.56 (33% off)

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order – From R $ 239.00 to R $ 95.60 (60% off)

Titanfall 2 – From R $ 59.00 to R $ 17.70 (70% discount)

Far Cry 5 – From 179.99 for R $ 35.99 (80% off)

Watch Dogs 2 – From 149.99 for R $ 29.99 (80% off)

Far Cry New Dawn – From 119.99 for R $ 29.99 (75% off)

Check out other promotions by visiting the official Origin store.



