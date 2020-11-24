Black Friday Uber Eats brings items for R $ 1

Delivery companies will not be left out of Black Friday, which happens this week, and Uber Eats announced what their promotions will be. On Friday (27), the platform will offer “Buy 1, Take 3”, which will be attended by big names, such as McDonald’s, TacoBell, Bob’s, Subway, Açaí Concept and Giraffas – but it doesn’t stop there.

In São Paulo, new users will be able to enjoy R $ 1 products from places like Braz Elettrica, Easy Poke, Temakeria & Cia, Rubaiyat pizzeria, among others. On Cyber ​​Monday (30), those who place orders with the application will receive free delivery until the end of the year.

Uber Pass members, meanwhile, will have an additional 10% discount on two orders placed during the month. Finally, those who become members of the program in the week of Black Friday (from 23 to 29 November) will be able to enjoy an additional 10% discount on 5 trips using the UberX mode.

“Best value for money”

Thaís Azevedo, head of Marketing at Uber Eats Brasil, points out: “People are increasingly turning to delivery at different times of the day, and this has intensified a lot over the past few months.

A Datafolha survey reveals that 76% of Brazilians said they had increased the use of delivery apps during the pandemic. This shows that what was previously an option predominantly for dinner time has also gained strength in other meals. ”

“Our proposal with Black Friday promotions is to offer the best cost-benefit ratio so that users can choose the options that fit best in each pocket and on each occasion”, concludes the brand representative.



