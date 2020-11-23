Black Friday should bring good offers for tourism

Black Friday is an interesting time to finally get a travel plan off the ground for a more inviting price. With the optimism that safe air travel will resume in 2021 due to a positive expectation of several vaccines for covid-19, securing tickets and reservations this month may be a good option for spending little on the desired destination.

The tip for the future tourist is: keep an eye on the biggest travel agencies and which days of November they will present their Black Friday offers. ViajaNet, Hotel Urbano, Submarino Viagens, Booking, Decolar.com and Royal Caribbean are some of the best known names here and will certainly take advantage of the date to make reservations for future trips.

Not all of them are aimed exclusively at destinations

international and offer interesting options to discover wonderful places in Brazil – including the thousands of famous beaches around the world and the rich culture of each Brazilian state. Therefore, it is possible to travel to wonderful destinations, without having to deal with passports, visas and bureaucracy related to flights to other countries.

In addition to travel packages offered by agencies, putting together the plan itself is also an option. Air tickets should be offered at lower prices on Black Friday, as well as hotel and hostel reservations should also appear at reduced prices. A good tip to keep up with good offers is to register with MaxMilhas and other similar formats.

But what about Covid-19?

Finally, it is still worth remembering: although safety for travel is gradually reaching consumers, it is important to note that the new coronavirus pandemic has not yet been solved. The current recommendation is to reinforce personal hygiene, use masks, leave the house as little as possible and avoid crowds.

Other than that, some airlines are allowing cancellation with reimbursement of trips for longer periods. That way, it is possible to buy safely and wait to see how the cases of covid-19 will be at their destination. It is also important to remember that if you are able to schedule something for the second half of 2021, your “chances of traveling successfully” are greater due to the expectation of large-scale vaccination.

Therefore, be aware of the airline’s requirements in relation to covid-19 tests, the isolation period required for travel and study the situation of disease control at the desired destination.



