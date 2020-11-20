Black Friday: see 4 popular microwave options

Black Friday Brasil is coming and this is a good opportunity to renovate your home appliances. The event will take place on the 27th of November, and it is the ideal time for you to buy more modern products at reduced prices.

To help you keep an eye on the best offers, even before Black Friday, our team is already in the field, researching different types of products, giving tips on our YouTube and Instagram channels, and promoting advance promotions, shopping and guides to find the best product at the lowest price.

This time we selected seven models of microwaves, appliances that have increased their presence in most homes and businesses. Today, several recipes have already been adapted for preparing in the microwave, and the device has become essential for anyone using both lunchboxes and frozen food. Check it out below.

Electrolux MTD30 Microwave, 20 Liters

The Electrolux MTD30 has an excellent cost-benefit ratio: at one of the lowest prices, it offers 10 power levels, a safety lock (which prevents children from handling the product) and a key that allows steaming of food. With 20 liters of capacity, it is compact and ideal for a small family.

Microwave Consul CM020A, 20 Liters

With a mirrored door and a capacity of up to 20 liters, the CM020A is also ideal for small families. It comes with an Easy Use menu, which facilitates the tasks of heating and defrosting food, and has a +30 key that adds more time to recipes in just one touch. The pre-programmed button prepares lasagna, mug cake and pizza.

Microwave Stainless Steel Philco PMO26ES, 26 Liters

Best cost-benefit ratio in the 26-liter segment, the Philco PMO26ES has 1,400W of power, easy keys to heat or prepare various dishes such as lasagna, pizza, popcorn and brigadeiro, and the FIT menu for cooking potatoes, soups and vegetables. It also has the functions: power that allows you to choose the level for each food, and removes odor.

Microwave Britânia BMO26, 26 Liters

Class A in energy efficiency, the 26-liter microwave from Britânia combines low consumption and high power, and has the functions of defrosting (by time or weight), odor removal and FIT menu for healthy dishes with just one touch. It is also possible to turn off the display lighting and the audible alerts for greater savings.



