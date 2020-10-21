Black Friday: Samsung posted pre registration link

Samsung launched on Wednesday (21) a special page with pre-registration for information on Black Friday offers. In the link, it is possible to select which category of devices are most interesting to the user and there is the presence of a tool that helps the choice of a Galaxy phone model according to consumer demand.

To have access to the tool and information about Samsung promotions, it is necessary to register on the website. It also contains a counter, showing the remaining days until the next Black Friday, which should take place on November 27th.

The date always happens on the next Friday after the Thanksgiving holiday in the United States, and always promises lower prices on different types of products.

More information about Black Friday

To help the Internet user to avoid false offers and scams, BuscaComo created a website to follow the offers throughout the year and promote a safer and more transparent shopping event, which encourages participation on the date.

The initiative came about due to the latest editions in Brazil, when some companies increased their prices during Black Friday and offer improper discounts, generating distrust in the consumer – which culminated in an unfavorable nickname for sales, “Black Fraude”.



