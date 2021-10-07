Black Friday Samsung: Check Out Some Models To Keep An Eye On

Black Friday is usually one of the best times of the year for anyone looking to buy a new cell phone. With several stores offering great discounts, it’s a time that even high-end devices can be found for more affordable prices.

But it’s important to pay attention so that the new smartphone doesn’t become a problem. Knowing which model to buy and following the evolution of prices are very valuable tips for this time. This way, you will be sure that you are going to buy the phone that best suits your needs at the right price.

It’s still too early to know which phones will be on sale, but to help you make your choice, we’ve selected six Samsung models to keep an eye on. In the list, you’ll find everything from a good entry-level model to a top-of-the-line brand. Check out:

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

The top-of-the-line Samsung phone has been offering the most complete smartphone experience you can have for some time. And with the Galaxy S21 Plus it’s no different. It has a triple set of rear cameras (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP), while for selfies it has a 10 MP front camera. Its 6.7-inch screen with Full HD+ resolution is perfect for watching movies and series, and 128GB of internal storage offers enough space, even for those who want to take a lot of photos and videos.

The model has the Exynos 2100 processor, which together with 8GB of RAM memory offer a truly premium experience with the device. In addition, it already comes with 5G technology, ensuring more possibilities and faster access to the internet.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Smartphone

If you want a premium experience, but at a more affordable price, the Samsung S20 FE is a great Black Friday cell phone option. With the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor working together with the 6GB of RAM memory, this is a device to support any type of application for a long time. Its Super AMOLED screen has Full HD+ resolution, to enjoy all the details of your favorite series. And in addition to 128GB of internal storage, it supports MicroSD card up to 1TB.

If you’re a person who likes to record every moment, you’re sure to enjoy all that the triple set of rear cameras (12 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP) has to offer, in addition to the front, with 32 MP.