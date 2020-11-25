Black Friday on PS4: the best deals on games

We collect the most outstanding discounts on video games and PS4 packs on the occasion of Black Friday 2020. PlayStation joins Black Friday.
Although PS5 is already available worldwide, very few have been able to do with the new Sony console at launch, while others will prefer to wait for another time to make the jump. Black Friday 2020 arrives loaded with offers so that we can continue to complete our collections of titles on consoles such as PS4, which, having been with us for so many years, accumulates interesting discounts on both video games and console packs.
Both the main chain stores, such as Amazon, GAME, Fnac or Media Markt, added to other digital portals and physical chains, have taken advantage of this week of Black Friday to reduce only for a few days some of the most outstanding titles of the library of the veteran Sony console. Notably, the so-called PlayStation Hits and many others that can be found in physical format for less than 10 euros.
Here below we leave you all the offers that we have found. Which one will you keep? It is time to advance gifts for this Christmas.
Black Friday 2020
Deals on PS4 games for Black Friday 2020
Final Fantasy VII Remake (PS4) for 39.99 euros (25% discount)
Trials of Mana (Nintendo Switch) for 29.95 euros (40% discount)
Grand Theft Auto V – Premium Edition (PS4) for 18.90 euros
Red Dead Redemption 2 (PS4 / Xbox One) for 25.82 euros
Crash Team Racing: Nitro Fueled (PS4) for 22.90 euros (43% discount)
Spyro Reignited Trilogy (Nintendo Switch) for 28.99 euros
Spyro Reignited Trilogy (PS4 / Xbox One) for 24.90 euros (17% discount)
BioShock: The collection for (Nintendo Switch) 27.90 euros
Borderlands Legendary Collection (Nintendo Switch) for 27.43 euros
Kingdom Hearts 3 (PS4) for 14.90 euros (25% discount)
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (Xbox One) for 29.90 euros (12% discount)
Life is Strange (PS4) for 14.95 euros (25% discount)
The Outer Worlds for 19.90 euros
Console deals on GAME and Amazon for Black Friday 2020
500 GB PS4 Slim + NBA 2K21 for 299.95 euros
Playstation 4 Console (500 Gb) + 2 DualShock 4 Controllers + PS Plus Subscription 12 Months for 375.98 euros
Playstation 4 (PS4) – 500 Gb Console + 2 Dual Shock 4 Controllers (Amazon Exclusive Edition) for 324 euros
Great deals on games at GAME for Black Friday 2020
God of War for PS4 for 9.95 euros
Death Stranding for PS4 for 19.95 euros
Borderlands 3 Deluxe Edition for PS4 for 9.95 euros
Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition for PS4 for 9.95 euros
Bloodborne for PS4 for 9.95 euros
Ratchet & Clank for PS4 for 9.95 euros
Uncharted 4 for 9.95 euros
Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot for PS4 for 34.95 euros
The Last of Us Part II for PS4 for 39.95 euros
Red Dead Redemption 2 for PS4 for 24.95 euros
Marvel’s Spider-Man for PS4 for 19.99 euros
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey for PS4 for 19.99 euros
Assassin’s Creed Origins for PS4 for 19.99 euros
Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition for PS4 for 16.95 euros
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt GOTY for PS4 for 19.95 euros
Tekken 7 + Soulcalibur VI for PS4 for 19.95 euros
Game deals on Media Markt for Black Friday 2020
FIFA 21 for PS4 for 39.90 euros
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla for PS4 for 59.90 euros
The Last of Us Part II for PS4 for 36.90 euros
Persona 5 Royal for PS4 for 25.90 euros
Death Stranding for PS4 for 19.90 euros
Yakuza: Like a Dragon for PS4 for 39.90 euros
Final Fantasy VII Remake for PS4 for 36.90 euros