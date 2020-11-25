Black Friday on PS4: the best deals on games

We collect the most outstanding discounts on video games and PS4 packs on the occasion of Black Friday 2020. PlayStation joins Black Friday.

Although PS5 is already available worldwide, very few have been able to do with the new Sony console at launch, while others will prefer to wait for another time to make the jump. Black Friday 2020 arrives loaded with offers so that we can continue to complete our collections of titles on consoles such as PS4, which, having been with us for so many years, accumulates interesting discounts on both video games and console packs.

Both the main chain stores, such as Amazon, GAME, Fnac or Media Markt, added to other digital portals and physical chains, have taken advantage of this week of Black Friday to reduce only for a few days some of the most outstanding titles of the library of the veteran Sony console. Notably, the so-called PlayStation Hits and many others that can be found in physical format for less than 10 euros.

Here below we leave you all the offers that we have found. Which one will you keep? It is time to advance gifts for this Christmas.

Black Friday 2020

Deals on PS4 games for Black Friday 2020

Final Fantasy VII Remake (PS4) for 39.99 euros (25% discount)

Trials of Mana (Nintendo Switch) for 29.95 euros (40% discount)

Grand Theft Auto V – Premium Edition (PS4) for 18.90 euros

Red Dead Redemption 2 (PS4 / Xbox One) for 25.82 euros

Crash Team Racing: Nitro Fueled (PS4) for 22.90 euros (43% discount)

Spyro Reignited Trilogy (Nintendo Switch) for 28.99 euros

Spyro Reignited Trilogy (PS4 / Xbox One) for 24.90 euros (17% discount)

BioShock: The collection for (Nintendo Switch) 27.90 euros

Borderlands Legendary Collection (Nintendo Switch) for 27.43 euros

Kingdom Hearts 3 (PS4) for 14.90 euros (25% discount)

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (Xbox One) for 29.90 euros (12% discount)

Life is Strange (PS4) for 14.95 euros (25% discount)

The Outer Worlds for 19.90 euros

Console deals on GAME and Amazon for Black Friday 2020

500 GB PS4 Slim + NBA 2K21 for 299.95 euros

Playstation 4 Console (500 Gb) + 2 DualShock 4 Controllers + PS Plus Subscription 12 Months for 375.98 euros

Playstation 4 (PS4) – 500 Gb Console + 2 Dual Shock 4 Controllers (Amazon Exclusive Edition) for 324 euros

Great deals on games at GAME for Black Friday 2020

God of War for PS4 for 9.95 euros

Death Stranding for PS4 for 19.95 euros

Borderlands 3 Deluxe Edition for PS4 for 9.95 euros

Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition for PS4 for 9.95 euros

Bloodborne for PS4 for 9.95 euros

Ratchet & Clank for PS4 for 9.95 euros

Uncharted 4 for 9.95 euros

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot for PS4 for 34.95 euros

The Last of Us Part II for PS4 for 39.95 euros

Red Dead Redemption 2 for PS4 for 24.95 euros

Marvel’s Spider-Man for PS4 for 19.99 euros

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey for PS4 for 19.99 euros

Assassin’s Creed Origins for PS4 for 19.99 euros

Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition for PS4 for 16.95 euros

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt GOTY for PS4 for 19.95 euros

Tekken 7 + Soulcalibur VI for PS4 for 19.95 euros

Game deals on Media Markt for Black Friday 2020

FIFA 21 for PS4 for 39.90 euros

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla for PS4 for 59.90 euros

The Last of Us Part II for PS4 for 36.90 euros

Persona 5 Royal for PS4 for 25.90 euros

Death Stranding for PS4 for 19.90 euros

Yakuza: Like a Dragon for PS4 for 39.90 euros

Final Fantasy VII Remake for PS4 for 36.90 euros



