Black Friday on PS4: the best deals on games

We collect the most outstanding discounts on video games and PS4 packs on the occasion of Black Friday 2020. PlayStation joins Black Friday.

Although PS5 is already available worldwide, very few have been able to do with Sony’s new launch console, while others will prefer to wait for another time to make the jump. Black Friday 2020 comes loaded with offers so that we can continue to complete our collections of titles on consoles such as PS4, which having been with us for so many years accumulates interesting discounts on both video games and console packs.

Both the main chain stores, such as Amazon, GAME, Fnac or Media Markt, added to other digital portals and physical chains, have taken advantage of this week of Black Friday to reduce only for a few days some of the most outstanding titles of the library of the veteran Sony console. Notably, the so-called PlayStation Hits and many others that can be found in physical format for less than 10 euros.

Here below we leave you all the offers that we have found. Which one will you keep? It is time to advance gifts for this Christmas.

Deals on PS4 games for Black Friday 2020

Final Fantasy VII Remake (PS4) for 39.99 euros (25% discount)

Grand Theft Auto V – Premium Edition (PS4) for 18.90 euros

Red Dead Redemption 2 (PS4 / Xbox One) for 25.82 euros

Crash Team Racing: Nitro Fueled (PS4) for 22.90 euros (43% discount)

Spyro Reignited Trilogy (PS4 / Xbox One) for 24.90 euros (17% discount)

Borderlands Legendary Collection (Nintendo Switch) for 27.43 euros

Kingdom Hearts 3 (PS4) for 14.90 euros (25% discount)

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (Xbox One) for 29.90 euros (12% discount)

Life is Strange (PS4) for 14.95 euros (25% discount)

The Outer Worlds for 19.90 euros



