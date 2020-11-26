Black Friday: Nuuvem promotes with discounts of up 90%

Nuuvem has already anticipated Black Friday and already brings a discount on its games catalog. Highlight for the offerings of titles such as Resident Evil 3, PES 2021, Death Stranding and Dark Souls Trilogy. The promotions started this Wednesday (25th) and will only last 10 days.

Players will also be able to assemble the Nuuvem Select Gold, Silver, Bronze and Platinum bundles, which bring a package of 2 games for a special price. In addition to the Black Week Selection, which brings some of the best games of the year with exclusive discounts, such as Dirt 5 and Borderlands 3.

Check out the main offers:

Resident Evil 3 – From R $ 129.99 to R $ 40.49 (from 12:00 am on 11/26)

Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord – From R $ 149.99 to R $ 114.99 (23% off)

Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning – From R $ 94.95 to R $ 54.99 (42% off)

Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions – From R $ 179.90 to R $ 89.99 (49% discount)

PES 2021 – From R $ 99.00 to R $ 49.95 (50% discount)

DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT – From R $ 159.90 to R $ 64.99 (59% off)

Death Stranding – From R $ 239.00 to R $ 105.49 (55% discount)

Dark Souls Trilogy – From R $ 369.79 for R $ 99.99 (72% off)

Motorist 2 – From R $ 120.00 to R $ 49.99 (58% discount)

Check out more offers at the official Nuuvem store.



