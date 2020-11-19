Black Friday: mobile phones with up to 40% DISCOUNT

One of the most anticipated dates for consumers, Black Friday 2020, happens on November 27 with many discounts. Among the stores that will be on sale, Pernambucanas is one of the highlights, bringing several offers to buyers from all over Brazil.

The traditional retail chain, which has been operating in the national market for more than 110 years, is preparing incredible prices and promotions for all categories of products, in addition to offering facilities at the time of payment.

This year, the company will again have a longer promotional campaign, starting before the official Black Friday date. The offers will be available both on the Pernambucanas website and in the chain’s physical stores, serving a greater number of consumers.

Small appliances and telephony highlighted

The telephony and small appliances categories will be the focus of Pernambucanas promotions on Black Friday 2020. There will be several products with discounts in these segments and in others, offering a great chance to buy again after the crisis caused by the pandemic.

For those who are thinking about changing cell phones, purchasing the first 5G smartphone or buying that powerful model to play games and take photos, there is no lack of options. One of the devices with an early promotional price is the Samsung A20, for R $ 799 (the normal value is R $ 1,299), with an infinite screen of 6.4 inches, 3 GB of RAM, 32 GB of internal storage, dual camera on the rear and 4 thousand mAh battery.

Cell phones will be featured on Pernambucanas Black Friday.

Consumers interested in renovating their homes can find items for the kitchen, cleaning, ventilation and beauty at good discounts. Blenders, mixer, electric barbecue, coffee maker, vacuum cleaner, electric iron, fan, air humidifier, hair dryer, flat iron, epilator and electric shaver will be some of the products on sale.

Among the small appliances, one of the offers already available is that of the red Britânia Air Fry fryer, from R $ 349.90 for R $ 239.90. With a capacity of 3.2 liters, the appliance fries food without using oil, allowing a healthier life.



