Black Friday: Magazine Luiza releases discounts of up 80%

In the race to attract consumers during Black Friday, Magazine Luiza informed that it will offer products with up to 80% discount. This year, the company also bet on early promotions, which started on November 1st and run until the 27th.

During this period, the retailer will release offers that will not be available on Black Friday. In addition to increasing the site’s popularity for the official date, this strategy will also intensify sales, creating a sense of urgency among consumers.

Magalu will also offer benefits to those who purchase from your app. Among those that most attract customers, is the much sought after cashback, which is the return of part of the money paid. In the app, users will be able to use this amount in new purchases or add to a MagaluPay account, which can be used to pay bills.

Reinforced stock for Black Friday

According to a survey by Ebit-Nielsen, this year’s Black Friday will be even greater than the 2019 event, when online retailers had revenues of around R $ 3.2 billion. With that in mind, the company increased its inventory and guaranteed that its distribution centers will have around R $ 5 billion in products. On the other hand, there are surveys that indicate just the opposite, saying that Brazilians intend to spend 46% less on Black Friday 2020.

Brands that are part of the Magazine Luiza group (such as Netshoes, Zattini, Época Cosméticos and Estante Virtual) will also increase the quantity of items available for purchase.

Most popular products

Due to the high prices of electronics, the expectation of Brazilians is that discounts make these products more attractive. In this sector, cell phones always stand out, especially in a scenario with so much competition.

With the mass adoption of the home office, people may be interested in raising the quality of their equipment. Therefore, notebooks and peripherals should also join the list.

Quarantine can also make more people want to replace their TVs with newer models. After all, you can already find good options for Smart TV with Full HD resolution at low prices.



