Black Friday Magalu ships more than 1 million items a day

Over 1 million items shipped each day. This is the record broken by Magazine Luiza, which, with a workforce of 10,500 people, including 7,000 internal employees and 3,500 temporary employees, established logistics dedicated to post-Black Friday and the delivery of orders placed during the event.

According to the company, the “market” category was one of the highlights of the four-day promotional period offered by the brand – which included the sale of 5 million diapers, 90 thousand cans of corn and 30 thousand tires, in addition to cell phones, electronics , clothes and others. Also according to the company, almost 100% of small items destined for Greater São Paulo will be made in two business days, thanks to the courier modality.

“Magalu’s multichannel operation was crucial for so many deliveries to be made in record time,” he points out. Its marketplace also showed expressive growth: 152% compared to 2019.

The network comprises 40 distribution centers and more than 800 physical stores that operate in the dark store system, from inventory directly to the customer. There is work, right?



