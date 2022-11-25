Black Friday MacBook Pro Deal: Save $500 On a 16-Inch Laptop With M1 Pro

Don’t you like gaming laptops? You can save $500 on a stellar Macbook Pro equipped with a fast M1 Pro chip right now, this Black Friday. MacBook Pro deals on Black Friday won’t get much better than this.

The MacBook Pro is one of the best laptops you can buy. The performance of the Macbook Pro is simply impossible to beat. Because it’s based on an ARM processor, you’ll get much better battery life from the Macbook Pro compared to almost any other laptop on the market. This particular Black Friday MacBook Pro offer offers a staggering $500 discount off the original recommended retail price, and for that you just get one of the best laptops on the market right now.

Is the M1 MacBook Pro deal good on Black Friday?

This exceptional laptop is a variant with a 16-core GPU that still boasts exceptional performance when creating content and multitasking. If you don’t play, then this is probably the best laptop you can get for that money. This MacBook Pro has incredible build quality and will be able to stand the test of time for many years.

While you won’t be able to run many games on it, the MacBook Pro also comes with 16GB of RAM in addition to a fast 512 GB solid-state drive. Unlike older MacBook Pro models, this MacBook Pro also has enough I/O ports for all your USB devices. This means that you will be able to connect almost anything your heart desires, without having to rely on any additional keys.

However, you also have USB-C, which means you’ll be able to connect it to a variety of docking stations if you need it.