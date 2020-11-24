Black Friday: KaBuM! promises items with up 80% discount

Starting next Thursday (26), KaBuM! the 13th edition of your Black Friday will begin. The event is a good opportunity for the PC user who needs to improve his machine, upgrade the PC gamer or take advantage of discounts to buy accessories, cell phones or other appliances.

Starting precisely at 7 pm, there will be more than 30 hours of promotions and “Ninja Offers” with values ​​reduced by “thousands of products”, according to an e-commerce statement. There, the time and availability of the offers will be presented by timers next to the advertised products, along with the percentage of discount offered.

The brand recommends that the gamer or PC user who intends to follow the company’s promotions download the KaBuM app! to have them all first hand and check spoilers during the countdown. Prime customers, subscribers to the KaBuM! Advantage Club, will be able to enjoy Black Friday 24 hours in advance, starting at 7pm on Wednesday (25).

In addition to PC components, the brand will also offer discounts of up to 80% on peripherals, monitors, TVs, Smart Home devices, smartphones, home appliances and small appliances. So it is worth keeping an eye on the company’s offers even if you are not a regular gamer or are looking for products other than computers.



