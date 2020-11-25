Black Friday: KaBuM! enjoy your offers

Black Friday is the ideal opportunity for you to buy that product you wanted all year and will now go on sale. Several stores will make their offers, but one that has stood out year after year due to the advantages and discounts is KaBuM !.

In the days leading up to Black Friday, KaBuM! will carry out an action to warm up consumers for Friday’s promotions. Full event coverage will begin 1 day before the official event, on November 26, Thursday, at 7pm.

Unmissable offers include up to 56% discount on the best products on the site. And all promotions will be released for a limited time, with a time and quantity counter available for each offer. If you want to take advantage of it, it is better to be smart not to miss any opportunity.

Several categories available

In the heat of the Black Friday of KaBuM !, several categories will have promotions available:

Hardware

Notebooks

Smartphones

Peripherals

Gamer line

Small Appliances

Audio equipment

Connectivity Products

TVs and Smart TVs

Smart Home Line

Are you looking for a specific category? So here’s a tip: visit the KaBuM hotsite! and check the section in which you are interested to receive the offers that are available in your email. If you want, you can check all the options to stay on top of promotions.



