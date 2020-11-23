Black Friday: headphones suggestions

Black Friday Brasil is an excellent opportunity to update electronics, appliances and other technology products. With excellent offers, it is common to find expensive products with more interesting prices.

Don’t know when Black Friday is? The event takes place on November 27, but you can already keep an eye on Tecmundo’s full coverage, with exclusive content, special videos and advance offers.

And if you’re waiting for the Black Friday promotion to upgrade to a Bluetooth headset, you can keep an eye on these eight models we’ve selected. With different features and prices, they are options that will surely please all music lovers.

Philips Bluetooth Headphone TAUH202BK

With up to 15 hours of autonomy, this Philips headset is a good option for those who want a Bluetooth model focused on cost benefit. The model offers fast charging, a charge of 2-3 hours is enough for you to spend the day with your favorite songs and podcasts. In addition, it features a built-in echo cancellation microphone to enhance your calls, all with high quality sound provided by 32mm drivers.

Philco Bluetooth Headphone PFO01BTP

Another cost-effective model, this Philco headphone stands out for being light and having self-adjusting rubberized straps, which make it comfortable, even after long periods of use. It also has an integrated microphone for calls, 400mAh battery and padded shell, which helps to reduce ambient noise.

Sony Wh-Ch510 Bluetooth Headphone

The Sony Wh-Ch510 headphone stands out for its 35 hours of autonomy, making it ideal for those who spend the day listening to music and podcasts. In addition, if it is empty, it takes 10 minutes in the socket to have an hour and a half of playback. Another important feature of the Sony ch510 is that it has a dedicated button for the smartphone’s voice assistant, making it easy to access a playlist, or choose a specific album.



