Black Friday: Google Shopping receives price comparison

Google announced a batch of news for the Shopping tool, which includes products on the company’s search engine. The tools are focused on prices, arrive because of Black Friday and, for now, are only available in the United States.

The shopping search tool now has a more complete price index. The novelty appears on the product page and shows, in a blue bar, whether the amount charged for the item is high, low or within the market average.

In addition, on the same product page, Google Shopping allows you to compare values ​​in real time. The tool lists the item’s offers in different stores and allows you to see which prices are the most affordable.

Google Shopping also received a price tracker, a feature that is famous in Brazil on platforms like Zoom. The novelty allows the user to select a product and create an alert to receive notifications when the item’s value falls.

Demand

Google has not provided details on the global launch of the new Shopping tools, but will release price mapping in the United States because of Black Friday demands. The company estimates that the online edition of the event should be active in 2020.

According to Google, searches for “early discounts” have already started to rise in the United States over the past month. In addition, the pandemic should redirect much of the offerings to the online environment, as shopkeepers are likely to try to avoid crowds at their establishments.



