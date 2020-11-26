Black Friday: Games under 10 euros on Xbox Series X

We take a look at some of the Xbox One game physical offerings, also compatible with Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.
New year’s eve, new generation and many games to enjoy. Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S may not have been released with exclusives, but Microsoft’s commitment to backward compatibility with improvements opens the door to return to many of the classics of the Xbox ecosystem. Taking advantage of Black Friday 2020, it is a good time to look for those games that you may not have in your library, but that undoubtedly offer you many hours of entertainment. Offers for less than 10 euros!
As every year, at MeriStation we have compiled some of the offers that we have found in the main stores and department stores, in this case Mediamarkt, Amazon and Game. Games of the level of Gears 5, Tekken 7 or Call of Duty: Black Ops IV, Sea of Thieves, Dead Rising 4 or Rainbox Six Siege are available at really attractive prices. It should be noted that these are offers in physical format. Looking for PlayStation 4? Then you will be interested in this other news.
Black Friday, Xbox, offers, sales
Xbox games for less than 10 euros at Amazon, GAME, Fnac and Mediamarkt
Gears 5 from 9.95 euros at FNAC, GAME and Amazon
Ghost Recon Breakpoint from 7.99 euros in FNAC and GAME
State of Decay 2 for 9.95 euros at GAME
Sea of Thieves for 9.95 euros in GAME
Call of Duty: Black Ops IV Specialist Edition for 9.95 euros in GAME
Anthem from 9.95 euros in GAME and FNAC
Dead Rising 4 for 9.90 at Mediamarkt
Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare for 9.90 euros at Mediamarkt
Tekken 7 from 9.90 euros on Amazon and GAME
Fallout 76 for 9.95 euros in GAME
Halo Wars 2 for 9.95 euros in GAME
PUBG from 6.90 euros on Mediamarkt and GAME
Killer Instinct: Combo Breaker for 5.95 euros at GAME and Amazon
Rainbow Six Siege: Advanced Edition from 5.90 euros on Mediamarkt and GAME