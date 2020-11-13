Black Friday: even wines will be on sale on the internet

In a warm-up for this year’s Black Friday, the online wine store Wine started the first promotions. One of the wines on sale is Viña Oria D.O.P. Cariñena Tempranillo 2019, with little storage time, made in manual harvest and a perfect combination for red meat stews with potatoes, dry meat hiding places, hamburgers and prawns in strawberry.

The Toro Loco D.O.P. Utiel-Requena Tinto Superior 2018 is a good combination for minced meat with plantains, pizzas and pancakes. Esteban Martín D.O.P Dariñena Garnacha Syrah Red 2019 is another high quality wine, with notes of red fruits and good pairing for stroganoff, noodles with vegetables and cheese creams.

In addition to drinks, Wine is offering one of its Black Wine subscription plans. The semi-annual WineBox do Seu Jeito option allows you to join the service for R $ 103.94. The package includes 5 wines selected by brand specialists for 6 months.

The promotion starts on November 25 for the general public, but subscribers will have early access and will be able to check the promotions on November 23.



