Black Friday: cell phone needs to be approved by Anatel

For 10 years in Brazil, Black Friday is coming, and one of the most sought after items are smartphones. According to the Promobit discount platform, the Brazilian’s desire for cell phones represents 22% of the purchase intentions of 1,500 respondents, and prices this year may fall around 20 to 27%. However, it is not enough to just research the value of the product, it is also necessary to know if the device is approved by the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel).

“Every telecommunication device needs to be homologated by Anatel and only after this authorization, the item can be marketed in Brazil. The Agency needs to analyze the product before saying if it is fit and safe enough to be used by citizens”, declared the vice president of Telecommunications of the Brazilian Conformity Assessment Association (Abrac), Leonardo Tozzi Pinheiro.

When a product is submitted to Anatel for evaluation, it undergoes various tests, carried out by laboratories accredited by the General Coordination for Accreditation of the National Institute of Metrology, Quality and Technology (Inmetro) and qualified by the Agency itself, in aspects of functionality, such as behavior electromagnetic signals, in addition to the need to ensure that the device is able to communicate with other devices.

“In cell phones, the tests related to electrical protection have the objective of guaranteeing protection against shocks, mainly related to accessories, and excessive heating, attesting that the device will not cause burns or present a risk of explosion during use or recharge”, commented the vice president of Laboratories at Abrac, Darlan Dallacosta, emphasizing that it is up to Anatel to evaluate the electromagnetic compatibility (EMC), the specific absorption rate (SAR) and the electrical safety that the product will provide to the user.

The evaluations on cell phones are carried out in two conditions: normal or specific, that is, when oscillations in the electrical network generate overload in the cell’s power terminals. In the case of SAR tests, the limits of human exposure to electric, magnetic and electromagnetic fields are evaluated.

The guarantee that the device complies with the quality, safety and interoperability requirements with the networks of the country’s mobile telephone operators, is evidenced on the seal or other form of identification containing Anatel’s name or logo, followed by the approval number composed of 10 or 12 digits. In case of doubt, the citizen can consult the Agency’s Certification and Homologation System (SCH).



