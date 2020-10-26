Black Friday: Casas Bahia have 40 days of offers

If you hate Black Friday, the opportunity to look for good deals may be in the promotion that Via Varejo, controller of Casas Bahia and Pontofrio, launched last Friday (23), and which will continue until the beginning of December (Black Friday this year falls on the 27th of November).

According to the company, the idea is to avoid crowds in physical stores due to the pandemic of covid-19. “We are going to do a job where the consumer does not have to wait and run to take advantage of the offers,” said Via Varejo COO, Abel Ornelas.

Offers will be on all platforms (physical stores, websites and applications), and there will be no price fluctuation until the end of Black Friday Pontofrio / Casas Bahia.

“Offers and advantages for the customer will be announced, such as free shipping and very fast delivery. Our 2019 campaign was the most remembered by consumers “, explained Via Varejo’s director of Marketing and Multichannel Communication, Ilca Sierra.

Penguins and backcountry

The marketing campaigns are signed by the agency VMLY & R in partnership with the marketing of Via Varejo and YouTube Brazil. For Black Friday Pontofrio, the penguins of the animation “Madagascar” return as poster boys. Casas Bahia has a campaign starring the duo Maiara and Maraisa and more MC Kekel and Mumuzinho playing a hit that mixes backcountry, funk and samba.

According to Ilca Sierra, “Pinguins have a great identification with the brand, due to their irreverence. They are the ones who will highlight the offers and all the benefits that Pontofrio will offer in all its sales channels. As for Casas Bahia, this year we bet on the plurality and popularity of the chosen artists ”.



