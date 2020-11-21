Black Friday: best phones with Snapdragon processor

With Black Friday approaching, it’s easy to get lost in so many different phone models. To avoid mistakes, the suggestion is to choose the device according to the use of each user, in order to find the best cost-benefit for each case.

If you are a hard user and worry about what is under the hood of your smartphone, you may want to make your choice according to the processor, we have separated some models available on the national market with Qualcomm Snapdragon chips.

Premium smartphones

For users who prefer premium devices for general use, there are Motorola Edge models from Motorola and Mi 10T Pro from Xiaomi. These phones come with the Snapdragon 765 and 865 chipsets, respectively.

Both processors guarantee excellent performance and battery life, with 5G signal receptivity. Currently, you can find them with an initial price of R $ 3,599, which should vary according to Black Friday offers.

Motorola Edge Smartphone, 128GB

It has Qualcomm processor and 4500 mAh battery. It also has a 6.7 Inch screen in Full HD + resolution, 128GB of internal memory, 6GB of RAM and a triple camera.

Smartphone gamer

For users who prefer maximum performance in games and applications with high use of 3D, we suggest the Snapdragon 732G and 865 Plus processors, which deliver the best experience available to players.

In Brazil, you can find them in the Poco X3 models, from Xiaomi and ROG Phone 3, from Asus with initial values ​​of R $ 2,330 and R $ 5,849, respectively.

Smartphone ASUS ROG Phone 3, 128GB

The Asus ROG Phone 3 is a powerful smartphone! It has 8GB RAM, 5G connection, triple camera up to 64 inches, Qualcomm 865+ processor and a superb 6000mAh battery.

5G smartphones

5G has not yet officially arrived in Brazil – except for the 5G DSS – but some cell phones sold in the country are already ready for this type of mobile network. Some examples are the Motorola Edge and Edge +, Moto G 5G and Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro, which use the Snapdragon 765 and 865 processors.

Black Friday will take place nationally on November 27, the last Friday of the month. For more information on offers and price changes



