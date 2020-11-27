Black Friday at iFood: food orders from R $ 0.99

In a Black Friday atmosphere, iFood is offering promotions on orders starting at R $ 0.99. From 2 pm on Friday (27), iFood will include offers in up to 20 thousand meals – in hamburgers, pasta, desserts, snacks, açaí, Japanese food and others – and special combinations of partners, including Cacau Show, Divine Stove, Ragazzo and Habib’s.

The tempting offers from iFood will be a perfect combination to accompany the special offers of national e-commerce, guaranteeing a good snack for the end of this Friday night. All options will be available for the platform on PC, Android and iOS, and will not require the use of coupons, as they are promotional values ​​tied to the dishes.

This year, iFood seeks to beat the record 1.4 million orders reached on Black Friday 2019 with discounts that took place throughout the month of November. In addition to meals, the application invests heavily in the delivery of supermarket products and convenience stores, offering generous discounts for the first order.

Offers of R $ 0.99 will vary according to the consumer’s location; still, it is worth checking if there is any interesting and ideal dish to kill hunger at any time of the day.



